Hot shooting leads UCSB past Fullerton

At times on Saturday, it appeared that the Gaucho women simply couldn’t miss.

For the second day in a row, the UCSB women’s basketball team defeated the Cal State Fullerton Titans, 79-60, at Titan Gymnasium.

UCSB (2-6, 2-2 in Big West play) drilled 14 of its 26 attempts from three-point range on Saturday, and at one point drained 10 straight three pointers.

The second and third quarter shooting spree helped the Gauchos blow past the Titans, as the visitors outscored the hosts 50-27 in the two periods.

Fullerton held an early advantage, 11-8, before Danae Miller’s three with 4:23 left in the first tied the game at 11. The Titans (0-5, 0-2) would take a 14-13 lead into the second period. It was the first time Fullerton led at the conclusion of a quarter this season, and the lead would be short lived.

UCSB went on a 19-0 run to open the second quarter, as Taylor Mole connected on three three-pointers, the last giving the Gauchos a 35-17 lead with 4:44 left in the first half.

UCSB made eight of its 15 attempts from distance in the first half, outscoring Fullerton 25-8 in the second quarter.

UCSB remained in control into the third. Doris Jones got the friendly roll on a jumper with 6:34 in the period to give the Gauchos a 48-30 lead. She would add a three-pointer with 2:52 left in the period to make it 55-37.

Anya Choice’s three one possession later was UCSB’s 10th straight make from distance.

Following a rare miss, Miller was able to corral the rebound and pulled up from distance, splashing home a three to make it 61-41.

Holding for the final shot in the third, Miller was able to knock down a driving layup as the clock wound down to give UCSB at 63-41 lead heading to the fourth.

Mole continued to power UCSB’s offense in the final period. Her three with 7:48 left made it 68-46 in favor of the Gauchos, and her layup with 5:20 left made it a 24-point contest, 72-48.

Miller finished with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Mole had 19 points on 7-10 shooting, including 5-6 from deep. Jones added 17 points and six boards, and Choice chimed in with 11 points.

Aimee Book had 19 to lead the Titans.

As a team, UCSB shot 50% from the field and held a 35-29 edge on the board. The Gauchos did damage in the open floor, recording 20 fast-break points compared to just five for Fullerton.

UCSB is scheduled to be back in action on Jan. 12 against The University of Hawaii, though the team announced Saturday that it will be pausing team-related activities following a COVID-19 positive test within the program.

The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to play host to UC Riverside on Jan. 8 and 9 in the SimpliFi Arena.

email: mwhite@newspress.com