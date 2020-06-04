Hot time in Santa Maria

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail SANTA MARIA — It feels like summer in Santa Maria. Just look at the temperature. The city set a new daily record Wednesday with a high of 85. The previous record was 82 in 1949, according to the National Weather Service. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Lompoc police reports assault case next post 17 COVID-19 cases reported Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.