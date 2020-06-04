Home Local Hot time in Santa Maria
Hot time in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — It feels like summer in Santa Maria. Just look at the temperature.

The city set a new daily record Wednesday with a high of 85.

The previous record was 82 in 1949, according to the National Weather Service.

