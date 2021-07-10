Hot weekend ahead

Forecast calls for highs of 80 in Santa Barbara, upper 90s in interior regions

Clouds are illuminated by the setting sun over power lines up in the mountains as seen Thursday from Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara. A hot weekend is forecast.

Santa Barbara County residents should brace for a hot weekend as temperatures are expected to reach up to 80 degrees on the coast and the upper 90s in the valleys.

In the county’s mountainous regions, the forecast calls for temperatures over 100 degrees through Monday.

A heat advisory is currently in effect for Santa Barbara County through Monday night.

Temperatures in Santa Barbara are expected to reach a high of 80 today, and highs are forecast to remain in the upper 70s through Wednesday.

Beachgoers try to cool off Friday at East Beach in Santa Barbara.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees today, reaching a high of 95 by this afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday are expected to hover around 90 degrees.

Despite high temperatures expected over the weekend, the region is not expected to exceed record-breaking temperatures.

“We’re not expecting any records to be broken (this weekend),” Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, told the News-Press Friday.

According to Ms. Hoxsie, Sunday’s high of 77 in Santa Barbara still lags the record of 88 degrees that was set in 1964.

To stay safe during the heat advisory, the National Weather Service recommends drinking lots of water to stay hydrated, never leaving a child or pet inside a hot car, and using caution with any flame source.

