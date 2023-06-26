Hot wheels

Classic cars on display at Bishop Diego High School

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Families such as this one check out the classic cars at a show Saturday at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara.

From El Caminos to Thunderbirds, Santa Barbara brought the classic cars out this Saturday to enjoy some summer sun and a shared love of the old automobiles.

Around 100 cars were on display as old-school music played over speakers at Bishop Diego High School. Collectors got a chance to show off their vehicles and talk to curious car enthusiasts during the “Classics with the Cardinals” show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I really love the people that come up to me and ask me questions, ‘oh, my grandfather had one of these,’” said Robby Fair, while sitting under an umbrella in his lawn chair, greeting people as they came by.

Santa Barbara resident Dave Tagart’s Mission Linen/1930 Ford Model T. Santa Barbara resident Thomas Spoonerow’s 1959 Studebaker truck. San Gabriel resident Stuart Walpert’s 1984 Zimmer Golden Spirit.

Mr. Fair – a lifelong Volkswagen owner and enthusiast – brought his koral red original 1958 VW Bug to the show, “It’s really nice to be able to talk to people that experience older cars. Cars are pretty much like time capsules.”

Many other people at the event saw a deeper meaning in classic cars – both as a way to connect with those around them and to honor those that came before.

Steve Kohler sat on a chair in the grass field patiently waiting alongside his yellow 1957 Ford Thunderbird. He had brought a poster with documents indicating the vehicle’s history – a car that his mom bought for his dad back when it first came out, later passed on to him.

People check out Santa Barbara resident Tim Tremblay’s 2016 BMW i8. Above is Goleta resident Steve Penniman’s 1929 Ford Roadster Pickup. Ojai resident Eddie Escoto’s 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix.

“When he gave it to me he said, ‘you have to take it out and show it,’ because he never did. ” said Mr. Kohler. “Every time I take it to a show I say to myself, ‘this is what my dad would want.’”

For many, the show was a chance to get outside and enjoy a nice day with old and new friends, talking about and showing off their passion.

“I just love cars, and I’m here for the show,” said Curtis Pedroza, who brought along his navy blue 1956 Willys Jeep CJ-5 – with a pirate flag hanging out the top. The car was part of a pandemic-era restoration he undertook.

“I enjoy talking with people, I’ve just been walking around with a couple of my buddies,” he said.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com