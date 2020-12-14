Hotel restaurants continue take-out service

With no alternatives offered, a number of restaurants in local hotels are keeping up with to-go services.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach is offering to-go lunch options through its food truck such as a Cali Cobb Salad, crispy fish tacos, Hank’s Double Diamond Burger and Dungeness crab fritters.

Through Osteria Caruso’s, a to-go service serving dishes from the hotel’s signature restaurant Caruso’s, the Rosewood Miramar Beach is also offering dinner to go.

The meals served through Osteria Caruso’s are hotel executive chef Massimo Falsini’s favorite recipes from growing up in Italy and utilize local California ingredients.

Mr. Falsini told the News-Press he drew on inspiration from his own grandmother’s cookbook while coming up with Osteria Caruso’s menu and was cognizant of what is now in season. “I created this menu keeping in mind the seasonal ingredients and what would be available from our local suppliers and purveyors, while including a mix of the dishes that our guests have come to love since our opening.”

Items included on the menu include a wide selection of Mr. Falsini’s pinsa romana, which the chef described as a “more digestible” version of the standard pizza, with a lighter, airier crust made with more water and less salt.

By serving meals through Osteria Caruso’s, the executive chef wants to offer local residents “an opportunity to bring the magic of Miramar home.”

“We are pleased to be able to offer our distinctive culinary experiences in a to-go format that allows our community to enjoy themselves,” he said.

According to a news release, lunch from the Rosewood Miramar Beach’s food truck can be ordered between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. by walking up to the food truck, and dinner from Osteria Caruso’s can be ordered between 4 and 8 p.m. by calling 805-881-2424. Both are open daily.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara is keeping its ‘O’ Bar, Pool Bar, and First Drop café open amid the pandemic for take-out services and in-room dining. According to hotel general manager Steve Janicek, room service orders are left outside a guest’s door rather than brought into their room as a precaution against COVID-19.

‘O’ Bar is open for to-go dinners between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m., Pool Bar is open for lunch takeout between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and First Drop Café is open for to-go breakfasts between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. All are open seven days a week.

However, the Bacara’s restaurants Angel Oak and The Bistro are closed and not doing to-go orders. Mr. Janicek explained that this is because these restaurants are located at hard-to-reach locations in the hotel’s layout compared to the more accessible Pool Bar, ‘O’ Bar, and First Drop.

“The Bistro’s way at the bottom of the resort down by the water and ‘O’ Bar is right in front of valet parking,” he explained.

While the Hotel Californian’s restaurant Blackbird isn’t offering to-go services, its casual dining establishment Goat Tree is doing both curbside pickup and delivery. According to the Hotel Californian’s website, the café is serving “Blackbird-inspired specials” while the more upscale eatery is closed.

To-go orders from Goat Tree can be made by calling 805-882-0137 or emailing goattogo@hotelcalifornian.com every day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

None of the restaurants at the Four Seasons Biltmore are doing take-out orders because the entire property is currently closed for renovation.

