House GOP now investigating nine Biden family members

President Joe Biden

By DAN MCCALEB

THE CENTER SQUARE EXECUTIVE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — House Republicans are now investigating nine members of President Joe Biden’s family in connection to the family’s business dealings.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a statement that investigators are looking into family members’ “business schemes” as part of the probe.

“Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation,” Rep. Comer said.

“The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family,” he continued. “We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine.”

Rep. Comer did not name the individual members of the Biden family who are being investigated, but the committee has been looking into the international business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Both Hunter and President Biden have denied wrongdoing.

