House Jan. 6 Committee refers Trump for criminal investigation

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2020, riots at the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer multiple criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

The committee, which has investigated for a year and a half including holding a series of televised public hearings, accused Mr. Trump of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6 when protesters gathered at the Capitol, many of whom were contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden.

Charges against the former president include obstructing an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, making false statements and assisting or aiding an insurrection.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the committee advanced referrals “where the gravity of the specific offense, the severity of its actual harm, and the centrality of the offender to the overall design of the unlawful scheme to overthrow the election compel us to speak.”

The Justice Department is under no obligation to follow up on the referral, meaning the gesture could end up being mostly a symbolic Congressional condemnation of the former president. The DOJ already is conducting its own investigation.

The committee also referred four House Republicans to the Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with subpoenas the committee issued. Lawmakers presented their findings and are expected to release a report Wednesday which will include more details.

Mr. Trump shared on TruthSocial Monday a message saying he shared a video on Jan. 6 on Twitter telling attendees to “go home.” Mr. Trump has been vehemently outspoken against the committee.