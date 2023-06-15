House members file Moneyball Act, protesting Oakland A’s relocation to Las Vegas

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Two Democratic U.S. representatives from California introduced a bill in response to the Oakland Athletics’ attempt to relocate to Las Vegas.

Reps. Barbara Lee and Mark DeSaulnier introduced the “Moneyball Act” this week. It would require the owners of any professional baseball team seeking to relocate to compensate the state and local authorities they move away from. If the owners do not cooperate, the league will be subjected to the anti-trust laws they have been exempt from for over 100 years.

Rep. Lee recently sent Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred a letter asking him to stay out of relocation negotiations. Mr. Manfred previously discussed waiving MLB’s relocation fee, making it cheaper for MLB teams to relocate.

“This legislation will ensure that no city and community is left behind when billionaires decide that lining their own pockets is more important than the community that supports them,” Rep. Lee said in a news release issued by her office. “The Oakland Athletics have been an institution of the East Bay for over half a century. If the A’s ownership group decides to leave, Oakland should not be left empty-handed.”

Rep. DeSaulnier said the lawmakers filed the bill to combat “corporate greed in sports.”

“I am proud to introduce this bill with Congresswoman Lee on behalf of the East Bay and communities across the country that stand to lose out as a result of corporate greed in sports,” Rep. DeSaulnier said in the release.

The bill aims to compensate cities for lost jobs, revenue, and commerce due to a team relocating.

MLB claims it needs an anti-trust exemption to stop teams from frequently relocating, according to the release.

“However, if a professional baseball club is deliberately incentivized to leave their home city and bring their revenue elsewhere, the legal and public policy bases for such exemption should be nullified, rendering MLB subject to the Sherman Act,” the release said.

While the Athletics want to relocate to Nevada, the interest is mutual.

The Nevada Senate recently approved an amended deal to provide up to $380 million in taxpayer funding for a stadium and entertainment development project that would involve bringing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. It would require the Athletics to sign a 30-year lease to stay in the city and aims to construct a 30,000-seat baseball stadium with a retractable roof by 2028.