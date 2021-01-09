House of color

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSPanels of artwork adorn the Vera Cruz House, a distinctive bright green house designed by architect Jeff Shelton. The unique structure blends into the neighborhood in the 500 block of Santa Barbara Street. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Input sought on proposed ordinance next post County Fire and Goleta install new traffic control system Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.