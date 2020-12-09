House OKs defense, vessel safety legislation

The House passed the National Defense Authorization Act Tuesday night by a vote of 335 to 78.

“Every year, Congress sets aside our differences and passes a bipartisan NDAA that delivers for our military, our veterans and our communities,” U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said in a news release. “As a conferee, I worked hard to make sure the Central Coast had a voice in the negotiations, and I’m proud of the wins we’ve secured for our community and our country.”

The House also OK’d the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act, which was part of the NDAA Conference Report. Rep Carbajal introduced the act after last year’s Conception boat fire.

“My thoughts continue to be with those who lost a loved one in the Conception boat fire. It was a preventable tragedy, and I’m glad Congress has acted quickly to pass this bill and save lives,” Rep. Carbajal said. “Nothing can ever make up for the loss we experienced that day, but I’m proud to honor the memory of the 34 lives lost by working to make sure a similar tragedy never happens again.”

— Dave Mason