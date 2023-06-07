House Oversight Committee to convene contempt hearings on FBI director

COURTESY PHOTO

FBI Director Christopher Wray

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced that the committee will hold a contempt hearing Thursday morning on FBI director Christopher Wray.

U.S. Rep. Comer said Mr. Wray violated a congressional subpoena for not handing over unclassified documents ordered as part of an ongoing investigation into millions of dollars in foreign payments connected to President Joe Biden and his family.

The hearing coincides with Republicans’ ongoing fear of corruption within the FBI in favor of left-leaning politicians.

The White House has dismissed the allegations.

Rep. Comer described the anonymous informant who first brought the information to light as a “trusted, highly credible informant, who has been used by the FBI for over 10 years and has been paid over six figures.”

Rep. Comer went on to say that “Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially, and demand answers, transparency, and accountability.”

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.