House passes Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

On Friday, a bipartisan majority of the House of Representatives passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature or veto. The bill was championed by Rep. Salud Carbajal to expand the use of ‘red flag’ laws, a portion of a gun safety package crafted over the past month.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes multiple provisions intended to reduce gun deaths and keep American communities safe, including $750 million set aside for states to create and administer ‘red flag’ laws and other measures that can keep guns out of the hands of those who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Rep. Carbajal has championed the funding since his first year in Congress through the Extreme Risk Order Protection Act, which passed the House earlier this month.

“This is a historic moment, one that is long overdue, but reason for celebration all the same because – make no mistake – this measure will save lives. In particular, I am proud to see members of both parties reach this agreement on the provisions promoting red flag laws that I have championed since my first days in Congress,” said Rep. Carbajal in a press release. “These measures will make a real difference in keeping our communities safe. Better implementation of red flag laws, which have been shown to work in California and elsewhere, will complement the strengthened background check and purchase oversight included in this measure. There is still work to be done, but I am confident that it will not be another 30 years before Congress can make additional progress to curb gun deaths and protect our children.”

On May 23, 2014, six people were killed in an Isla Vista shooting near the campus UCSB. Richard Martinez, whose 20-year-old son, Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, was one of the victims said: “The passage of the Safer Communities Act honors my son, Chris, and the legacies of thousands of other sons, daughters, mothers, fathers and loved ones who have been taken by senseless gun violence in this country. This moment is personal for me and for everyone who has endured tragedy and demanded change from our lawmakers. I thank Congressman Carbajal for his leadership and look forward to continuing in this fight alongside him.”

“For the first time in nearly 30 years, Congress is taking significant action to enact gun safety reforms and increase investments in mental health. Communities across America have been devastated by gun violence for too long, and I’m proud to support these common sense measures that will save lives,” said Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) “But the work is far from over. This bill will make our communities safer, but it does not include other lifesaving measures that we need to end the scourge of gun violence across the country. I will keep fighting to ensure that children feel safe at school and people don’t live in fear of being shot in a grocery store, movie theater, house of worship, or anywhere in their community.”

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act also includes protection for victims of domestic violence by closing the “boyfriend loophole” by adding convicted domestic violence abusers in dating relationships to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

In addition, the bill bans gun trafficking and cracks down on straw purchases by cracking down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements by clarifying which sellers need to register, conduct background checks and keep appropriate records. It also creates federal straw purchasing and trafficking criminal offenses for the first time, allowing prosecutors to target illegal gunrunners.

Additionally, the bill adds enhanced background checks for people under 21 by requiring an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement.

The bill also funds anti-violence community initiatives by providing $250 million in funding for community-based violence prevention initiatives. Investments in schools were also made, including programs to expand mental health and supportive services including early identification and intervention programs, school-based mental health and wrap-around services and improvements to school-wide learning conditions and school safety.

Additionally, the bill invests in children and family mental health services which support the national expansion of community behavioral health center model. The legislation also improves access to mental health services for children, youth and families through the Medicaid program and CHIP. The bill also increases access to mental health services for youth and families in crisis via telehealth and provides major investments at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to programs that expand provider training in mental health, support suicide prevention and crisis and trauma intervention and recovery.

