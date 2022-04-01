House Republicans open new probe into Twitter, Facebook suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story

By SOPHIE MANN

JUST THE NEWS

(Provided by The Center Square) — Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday announced a new investigation into Facebook and Twitter trying to suppress initial reporting in October 2020 about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In recent days, mainstream media outlets including the New York Times and Washington Post have confirmed the legitimacy of the laptop and its contents, which were initially reported on by the New York Post in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

At the time, Facebook and Twitter suppressed the Post’s article detailing how Hunter Biden appeared to use his father’s position and influence for his and his family’s financial gain.

The committee said they will conduct a thorough investigation into social media giants Facebook and Twitter actions to “interfere in free and fair election-related public discourse” on their platforms that worked “to the benefit of President (Joe) Biden and the detriment of former President (Donald) Trump,” according to letters sent to both companies.