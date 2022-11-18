House Republicans pledge to use majority to investigate Hunter Biden and the president

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – House Republican lawmakers are doubling down on investigations into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings and how President Joe Biden may have been involved.

Lawmakers at a Thursday news conference argued that Hunter Biden in particular used his father’s influence to negotiate business deals overseas that may have used federal resources and even compromised the Biden family.

“Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., said. “The Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections with Joe Biden as the ‘chairman of the board.’ Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests. If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.”

This is the latest in a string of inquiries and investigations into Hunter Biden, the president, the president’s brother James, and who else may have benefited or been “compromised” in these dealings.

“Hunter Biden and James Biden have racked up at least 150 suspicious activity reports for their business transactions,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. said. “How many involved Joe Biden?”

The announcement came just hours after Republicans officially learned they claimed a majority in the House, offering a glimpse of how they hope to use their two years in power, especially since they will be unlikely to have any partisan legislative wins.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly deflected accusations and defended his son, who is currently under federal investigation.

Rep. Jordan also raised questions about how tech companies and federal agencies have worked together to suppress information that could have damaged the Biden campaign, as reporting has shown.

“I think there are all kinds of questions that need to be answered, and we are determined to get there,” Rep. Jordan said.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have sent letters to six top Biden administration officials requesting documents, communications, records and other information. Those inquiries have been sent to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting Suspicious Activity Reports, a letter to Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall seeking information about the potential use of Air Force Two for family business during the Obama administration.

The lawmakers also have reached out to Hunter’s associate Eric Schwerin and financial advisor Edward Prewitt. They are also requesting information from FBI Director Christopher Wray about Hunter Biden’s assistant and alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

The lawmakers were likely emboldened by the GOP taking control of the House, meaning Republicans will have the committee chairmanships and greater teeth to their investigations.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling,” Rep. Comer said. “With the new Republican majority, Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power.”