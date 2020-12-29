House votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Salud Carbajal

Monday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000 — the amount President Donald Trump recommended in a video posted on Twitter last Tuesday. Currently, citizens are expected to receive $600 checks.

President Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill Sunday night after having criticized the bill last Tuesday, citing large expenditures to foreign governments and special projects.

He signed a day too late to secure payment for the last week of the year for those on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.

Rep. Salud Carbajal issued a statement Monday in reaction to the advancements:

“While I’m relieved President Trump dropped the political theater and signed the bipartisan emergency relief package into law, his stunt put critical relief in jeopardy and caused unemployment benefits for millions of Americans to lapse.

“I’ve been fighting for another relief package since May, which the President and Republican leadership blocked at every turn. Just today, the House voted to increase direct payments to $2,000. Given the President’s stance, I hope the Senate will join us.

“Central Coast families, workers, and small business owners have waited too long for relief and, finally, help is on the way. I know this package isn’t enough to overcome all the health and economic challenges created by this pandemic, and I will continue working to secure additional and needed relief in the new year.”

— Annelise Hanshaw