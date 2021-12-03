Congress votes to keep government funded

In what has become a December tradition, both chambers of Congress took last-minute action Thursday to keep the government funded beyond today.

The House voted 221 to 212, along party lines, to keep the federal government funded through Feb. 18. U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the only Republican to support the resolution.

Them the Senate approved the bill, which was sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. The president is expected to sign it today before the midnight deadline to avoid

The action means the government won’t shut down.

