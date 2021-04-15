Housing authority honors county food bank

COURTESY PHOTO

The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara has presented the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with the 2020 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year.

The Housing Authority created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better.

“The supportive services provided to clients through such partners as Foodbank are an essential part of the Housing Authority’s holistic service delivery approach,” according to a news release.

The Housing Authority has been partnered with the Foodbank through its Mobile Food Pantry program to supply nutritious and fresh food directly to those who need it on-site at Presidio Springs, one of the authority’s largest senior affordable housing developments, located at 721 Laguna St.

The “pantry on wheels,” with the help of Housing Authority volunteers, distributes nutritional staples such as rice, beans, canned goods, bread, protein items, and fresh produce to residents every third Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, anyone in need of food is welcome to receive it at this distribution site.

Due to COVID-19, the food at the site is prepared and distributed in a way that utilizes social distancing and follows CDC recommendations as part of Foodbank’s Safe Food Net distribution protocols.

The 2020 award was presented by Rob Fredericks, the HACSB executive director and CEO to Erik Talkin, the Foodbank chief executive officer.

“Our partnership has taken on greater meaning and urgency during the pandemic. We are grateful for the Foodbank’s hard work to ensure our residents have access to fresh food to stay healthy,” said Mr. Fredericks.

“On behalf of our dedicated staff, board members and volunteers, I am proud to accept this accolade which acknowledges our commitment to our partnership with HACSB and the clients they serve,” said Mr. Talkin upon receiving the award. “Partnering with HACSB is essential in providing healthy food to so many community members who need it, especially during hard economic times like the ones we’re facing now. We look forward to continuing to work with HACSB to support good health for all.”

In March of last year, the Housing Authority also collaborated with Foodbank and The League of Women Voters for “Fresh Food & Facts: Make Your Vote Count,” to provide information to residents about their ballot and empower people residents to understand and exercise their right to vote as U.S. citizens.

