Housing nonprofit awards new scholarship

COURTESY PHOTO

Angelica Ramirez Raygoza graduated with a 4.209 GPA, earning her the John Fowler Scholarship from People’s Self-Help Housing.

People’s Self-Help Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing program, awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Angelica Ramirez Raygoza.

She is the inaugural recipient of the award, named the John Fowler Scholarship in recognition of PSHH’s previous president/CEO. The scholarship honors the PSHH high school senior with the highest grade-point average.

Miss Ramirez Raygoza graduated with a 4.209 GPA. She plans to pursue early childhood education or sociology and will attend Santa Barbara City College this fall.

“Many years of hard work and dedication to her education have resulted in this impressive GPA, and this scholarship is just one way for us to celebrate and acknowledge her success,” Joanna Dominguez, PSHH director of education, said in a news release. “We know that Angelica’s achievements will serve as an inspiration for so many of our future students in the Camino Scholars program.”

Miss Ramirez Raygoza attended the PSHH Learning Center in Goleta and became involved in the Camino Scholars program.

“The environment was amazing, and everyone was easily able to connect with each other,” she said.

Camino Scholars serves 400 students each year at 11 learning centers, located across three counties. The program helps students in their courses and assists college-bound students with applications, financial aid and more.

To learn more, go to pshhc.org/education.

— Annelise Hanshaw