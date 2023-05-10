Housing the homeless

DignityMoves to provide shelter for unhoused individuals in Santa Maria

Officials gather Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for Hope Village in Santa Maria. The 94-room facility will be designed to provide housing for homeless individuals. From left are Alice Patino, the Santa Maria mayor; Alma Hernandez, representative of Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s Office; Das Williams, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors; Edwin Weaver, executive director, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley; Matt Riley, DignityMoves’ regional executive director for Santa Barbara; Bob Nelson, county supervisor; two representatives from Balay Ko Foundation; Steve Lavagnino, county supervisor; Sue Anderson, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center; Terri Maus-Nisich, former assistant Santa Barbara County CEO; Laura Capps, county supervisor; Aaron Edelheit, DignityMoves board member, and Sylvia Bernard, Good Samaritan executive director.

DignityMoves hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Hope Village in Santa Maria.

Hope Village is one of two agreements approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in collaboration with DignityMoves to develop interim supportive housing for the area’s unhoused population. The vote was unanimous by the board, which met Tuesday at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

“The board has made a clear commitment to the cause, sharing that this (permitting homelessness) is all unacceptable!” exclaimed Jack Lorenz, the regional advancement officer for DignityMoves. “The board really said, ‘It stops with us. Let’s make a difference.’”

The 94-room establishment, which will be operated by Good Samaritan Shelter, will be for those experiencing homelessness in Santa Maria. Mr. Lorenz told the News-Press that Good Samaritan is the “secret sauce” to this whole operation, as the organization is providing resources that may not have been necessarily available.

Hope Village will provide services for four different populations.

First, 10 of the rooms will be for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, an organization that helps with the needs of transitional age youth between 18 to 24, many of whom are leaving the foster care system or, as Mr. Lorenz explained it, were simply kicked out by their parents.

In collaboration with Dignity Health’s Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, 30 of the rooms will provide respite care. Hospitals can only release a patient with a proper address provided, so by having Hope Village, it allows individuals experiencing homelessness to have a safe place to rest and recover.

Ten of the rooms will be for veterans, and the remaining 44 rooms will be for individuals and couples who are unsheltered.

A large crowd gathers for the groundbreaking ceremony.

DignityMoves anticipates opening the doors of Hope Village to residents by August.

“People do not realize that there are a lot of working poor who are homeless,” Mr. Lorenz said during the News-Press interview. “Some people experiencing homelessness have full-time jobs, but still can’t afford to find housing. DignityMoves can bridge that gap and assist people in finding shelter.”

Mr. Lorenz also shared some details on another new location that DignityMoves is hoping to bring to Santa Barbara. It’s titled La Posada.

This village would be located on 4500 Hollister Ave., where the juvenile hall is, and it will allow for 90 people to find housing. The shelter would also offer mental health and substance abuse counselors.

When asked about the community’s support or concerns, Mr. Lorenz said, “Community members think that by providing this service, it is attracting more of the unhoused community to the area, which is not true. People who find shelter at the villages are already there, and we are just assisting them where they are already at.”

He then noted that once the community members are explained how the process works, it becomes a less “frustrating” thing for them.

He added that DignityMoves is hoping to expand to other areas across the state to aid in the housing crisis.

