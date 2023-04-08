How can it be wrong to prosecute felonies?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the Trump indictment has “irreparably harmed” the country.

What on Earth is he talking about?

Prosecution of a misdemeanor or felony crime is harmful, illegal, unconstitutional, wrong?

The answer to his befuddling statement is found in a message on a popular T-shirt: “Trust God. Not government.”

Speaker McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is trafficking in the popular libertarian philosophy, which is also the evangelical church argument, that government is evil. The fundamentalist church and its anti-civic bedfellows, patriotic libertarian Republicans, are the only forces for good on Earth.

The problem with this is that our patriotic ancestors in 1776 were not fighting against government and law. They were fighting against “King’s government” and “King’s law.” And those bad laws of King George III are listed in painful detail in the Declaration of Independence.

Our ancestors wanted “People’s government” and “People’s law.” When laws are made by the people, they are blessed by God, and people have respect for them.

Speaker McCarthy is trying to use our ignorance of history to return the nation to a British-style autocratic government in the form of Donald Trump, himself or a new Republican leader in 2024.

I get it. And now you get it too.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

(Former Goleta resident)