How can you ignore the facts?

There seems to be growing sentiment among conservatives that national unity can only be achieved if we all just forget the last four years. How convenient and how nonsensical.

Andy Caldwell equates BLM protests to the Jan. 6 Insurrection. For the sake of logic, let’s not go there. Instead, why not ask this question: How can the so-called party of “law and order” ignore the facts that all 2020 election questions and recounts were answered and conducted in constitutional fashion, by the book?

The legal challenges (60-plus) all had their day in court and were rebuffed LEGALLY, many by Trump-appointed judges.

From where I stand, unity can only be achieved when GOP leaders convince their constituents of the obvious truth: There was no “steal.”

Going forward only works when actions are based on facts.

Donald Trump and his friends invited thousands of people to Washington, D.C., egged them on to action (“Trial by combat!”) and then stepped aside and watched with glee on TV as they stormed the Capitol. Until there is a reckoning with that set of facts, there will be no unity.

Spike Tucker

Lompoc