How can you look the other way?

I am scared for our country, for our historic democracy, which has enabled us to lead the world and for the blindness I sense in a good majority or our political population.

I just can’t fathom how people can support and seek support from a person of such obvious low and immoral character. Yes, I am talking about President Donald Trump and his toxic influence running rampant in our federal government.

He and his followers have been proven to: lie, cheat, abuse women, corrupt systems to serve their own needs, sow hatred and fire all those who don’t agree with them. Please, people, don’t look the other way and condone this deceiving character.. Please vote into our leadership men and women with integrity who will stand for truth and justice for all!

Bonnie Wolf

Santa Barbara