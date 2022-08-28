How then shall we live?

During World War II, German pastor Martin Niemoller had an epiphany which resulted in a confession. He realized if the German people would have opposed the Nazis, even if it resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, they may have saved tens of millions of people who subsequently perished in the war. But, as he famously stated, when Hitler came for the communists, the unionists and the Jews, nobody spoke out because they themselves were none of those things. But, when Hitler came for the everyman, including Niemoller himself, there was nobody left to speak out because nobody was left. There is a similar war of attrition and annihilation going on in America as we speak.

To paraphrase Niemoller, first, they came for the manufacturers and industrialists along with all the industries that procure the raw materials used to create the products we use every day. These businesses, which were the backbone of our economy, supposedly had to be closed because they generated emissions or created some other environmental impact via the procurement and conversion of the raw materials to finished products. Think of the steel industry, the logging industry, and mining.

The result was two-fold. The jobs and any pollution or other impacts generated by such enterprises did not end, they just moved to another nation state. What did end was prosperity for millions of middle-class Americans who made a very comfortable living in a blue-collar world. America never gave up the finished products, only the means to mine the raw materials and create the many products we ourselves cannot live without.

Next, they came for the energy industry, namely, oil, gas and coal (not to mention nuclear and hydroelectric). These main energy sources generate greenhouse gas emissions which have been very deftly and deceptively labeled as pollution. But greenhouse gasses are not pollution, they are part and parcel of the life cycle of the earth. That is, when so-called experts try to make a distinction between bio-carbon (released when we breathe) and fossil carbon (released when we burn fossil fuels), they end up a human pretzel. Fossil carbons, they say, are the carbon stored in fossil fuels. Yet, they also admit that fossil carbon originates from the bio-carbon in trees, plants and other vegetation. Hence, the futile circular logic which denies the cycle of nature.

Nonetheless, there is a direct correlation between one’s energy consumption and one’s standard of living. For instance, witness the satellite imagery of North and South Korea at night. The north is dark while the south is lit up like a Christmas tree, all of which is a function of wealth vs. poverty (not to mention freedom!). Moreover, extremely wealthy people, including leading “environmentalists” such as Leonardo DiCaprio, have multiple cars and homes, not to mention a private plane. Their energy footprint is orders of magnitude above that of people of average wealth. The point here is that energy use is ubiquitous to life itself in terms of the ability to both produce and consume. When people demagogue the oil industry, for example, they are blaming the producers of that which they themselves consume. That, my friends, is the definition of hypocrisy and duplicity. Who can live one day without consuming energy?

So now, they come for the farmers and ranchers because of their ecological footprint. Speaking of the cycle of life, what is life without food? The extremists portend that growing fruits and vegetables and raising animals threatens the planet. As I mentioned recently, they would rather we eat insects in the name of “Climate Smart Agriculture.”

Hence, these enemies of prosperity, economic freedom, and common sense have strip-mined us of our jobs, energy and food to save the planet at the expense of our humanity. How then shall we live?

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.