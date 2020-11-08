How things have changed

The public school system in our state and city requires major changes as pointed out by recent Santa Barbara Unified School District candidate Brian Campbell.

During my school days, the public school system in California was the envy of other states and ranked among the top 10 in the country. The transition from public high school to college was basically a normal step.

The role of teachers was to teach reading, writing and arithmetic. Political, sexual and religious topics were roles left to the parents.

Since that time, it seems that teachers and educators are indoctrinating their political and social agenda instead of concentrating on the basics. This has resulted in the educational standards dropping to the point that today the public school system in our state ranks among the last 10.

On top of that, the Santa Barbara public school system ranks among the lowest in the state. Minority children are further affected because of their background and the fact that they may speak a different language at home.

All of these issues are being reflected by the continuous decrease in the number of students being scholastically ready to enter colleges and therefore obtain successful careers.

Albert Mercado

Santa Barbara