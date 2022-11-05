How to cast your ballots

There are multiple ways for voters to cast their ballot in Tuesday’s general election.

Every registered voter should have received a ballot in the mail, according to Joe Holland, county clerk-recorder, assessor and registrar of voters for Santa Barbara County.

Voters can cast their ballot by dropping them in the mail no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday. No postage is required, but voters need to sign their ballot carefully. There are also 30 drop box locations across the county.

You can also drop off your ballot at one of the 86 polling locations across the county, Mr. Holland said.

If you have lost your ballot, you can request a replacement ballot by coming into the election offices — 4440-A Calle Real, Santa Barbara, and 511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, Santa Maria. Replacement ballots can also be requested at any polling place on election day, according to Mr. Holland.

Offices are open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

All polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

For more information, visit countyofsb.org/1148/Voting-Options.

— Katherine Zehnder