How to keep military equipment out of the enemy’s hands

I would like to start out by saying what a great addition to the opinion pages James Buckley is.

I especially found his Aug. 22 column very informative regarding the fiasco in Afghanistan. It was also tinged with a humorous bent.

I never served in Afghanistan. I did, however, spend two years in Germany in the D Battery, 5th Missile Battalion, 1st Artillery, 7th Army on the Rhine.

You are probably wondering what this has to do with Afghanistan?

Well seeing as you ask, I will tell you. One of the things we were instructed to perform in the eventuality that we had to make a hasty retreat was to destroy all the equipment before we left. All of it had to be destroyed in the same manner so that the enemy could not scavenge parts from one to get another one operational.

We had canisters that we were instructed to place on the engine block that when activated would burn a white hot hole completely through the engine. If this very simple task is not performed on the billions of dollars worth of equipment the pundits contend is going to be left for the Taliban and ISIS, I will not be suspecting malfeasance but treason.

I feel a tremendous empathy for the Americans who are, from all appearances, hostages of the Taliban, but more so for the families over here who have loved ones stuck over there. I know first hand what a gut churning ordeal they are going through as I had a similar situation in 2008 when my wife and daughter got thrown in prison in India.

The News-Press’ comprehensive coverage happened to catch the attention of then Gov. Arnold Swartzegger. He wrote a letter that impressed the Indian court to such a degree they were given their passports back and allowed to leave.

It seems as though Arnie has a very unique personna that transcends national borders. I do not agree with his recent “Screw your freedoms” gaff, but as they say, “you can’t unring the bell.” Anyone interested in learning more about my wife and daughter’s experience in India can go online and obtain my daughter’s book “Athena Rising: A Memoir” by Heather Bond.

Larry Bond

Santa Barbara