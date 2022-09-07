Home Life ‘How To See, Not Just Look at, Fine Art’ appraiser’s topic
‘How To See, Not Just Look at, Fine Art’ appraiser’s topic

SANTI VISALLI
Elizabeth Stewart will discuss “How To See, Not Just Look at, Fine Art,” on Sept. 15 at Miss Daisey’s Consignment & Auction House.

The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House, 3845 State St., which is on the ground floor of the old Sears store. 

Dr.Stewart, who writes the “Ask the Gold Digger” column Mondays in the News-Press, will discuss the seven elements of art with illustrations: Shape, form, texture, space, value, color and line.

She’ll also divulge her top five tricks for determining quality, with illustrations from her forensic examination of a great painting. The work of art she’ll use shows flow, relationships, artistic integrity, clarity, brushwork, light source and chiaroscuro, movement, and message. 

Dr.  Stewart is a certified appraiser, author of five books and host of Art & Antiques Radio Show. This is the second of three planned programs with her.  

Glenn Novack, owner of  Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House, will host the program. 

Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Seating is limited.

For more information, visit consignmentsbymmd.com/collections/special-events/products/an-evening-with-elizabeth-stewart-sept-15th-500pm-to-730-52d45.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

News-Press Staff Writer

