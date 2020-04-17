How to track your coronavirus stimulus check

The Internal Revenue Service has launched an online tool to help taxpayers track the status of their Economic Impact Payment.

The “Get My Payment,” tool unveiled on Wednesday is available at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

The online application provides information on stimulus payment status, payment type and whether the IRS needs more information from the user, such as bank account information, to fulfill the stimulus payment.

Users will need to provide their social security number, date of birth, street address and postal code.

Once the user provides that information, the application should provide the deposit date and account number for the stimulus payment. The IRS will send a mailed letter to the most current address they have on file for the recipient approximately 15 days after it sends the payment.

“If you don’t see your payment credited to your account, check with your bank to verify they received it. We will mail you a letter with additional information on this payment,” the program read.

Those who need additional help or do not receive a payment can visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center#payment.

Those who are required to file a federal tax return and did not do so in 2018 or 2019 must file tax return for either one of those years to receive the payment. Those who are not required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return can visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.

Some users may get a “Payment Not Available” screen when they submit their information into the tool.

According to the IRS “Economic Payment Information Center,” this error may occur when the user is not eligible for a payment, has not filed a tax return in tax year 2018 or 2019, is a Social Security Administration or Railroad Retirement Board Form 1099 recipient, Supplemental Security Income recipient or is a United States Department of Veterans Affairs benefit recipient.

Eligible recipients with adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 for single filers, $112,500 for “head of household” filers and $150,000 for married people filing jointly are eligible for the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 married people filing jointly.

In addition, recipients are eligible for an additional $500 per qualifying child, according to the IRS.

According to a United States Department of the Treasury press release from Monday, more than 80 million Americans will receive Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts this week.

“This Administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hard working Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief,” Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said.

The Economic Impact Payments are part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed by President Trump on March 27.



email: pgonzalez@newspress.com

