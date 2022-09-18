How will King Charles III differ from his mother?

COURTESY PHOTO

King Charles III

I was born in London in 1938 at the beginning of World War II, hence I lived the first 14 years of my life under the reign of King George the VI until his death in 1952,whilst his successor, the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II, was in Kenya whilst on a tour of the Commonwealth.

I lived under Queen Elizabeth’s reign in England until 1955 and in Canada for an additional five years.before immigrating to the U.S.A. in 1960. And I have lived in the Santa Barbara area since then.

Even though I have a large number of family members in England, I consider myself American through and through. I served two years in the U.S. Army and became a naturalized citizen shortly there-after.

In school, my best subject was geography, but since living in this country I became very interested in history, particularly the American Revolution and the Founding Fathers and what the revolution was all about.

My mother and stepfather absolutely idolized the royal family, and when they came over here for a visit, they told me they thought I was a bit of a radical.

Where am I going with all this you are probably wondering? It’s my convoluted way of getting to Prince Charles’ ascendancy to the throne.

If King Charles III’s desire is to continue to have the adoration, that by and large his subjects had for his mother, then he faces some difficult choices ahead — given his deep involvement with the World Economic Forum and what appears to be, in contrast to his mother’s style, a rather Machiavellian approach. Anybody whot as read Machiavelli’s “The Prince” knows his advice to Lorenzo Medici, “It is better to be feared than loved.”

It is going to be very interesting, to say the least, as to how he endeavors to reconcile these two polar opposites. Or will he decide to jettison one for the other.

Stay tuned, as they say, for interesting times ahead.

Larry Bond

Santa Barbara