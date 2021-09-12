HOWARTH, Dr. Joseph C.

Surrounded by a circle of family love and in the arms of his life partner of 60 years Peggy, Dr Joseph C. Howarth left this earth August 16th, 2021 at the age of 101 at his home in Palm Desert, CA.

As a young man growing up in England, he knew some hardships and much family love, but he was driven to craft his own best life. First becoming the youngest graduate of his medical school at Manchester University and then in WWII wartime service as a Royal Army Medic, Dr. Howarth went on to develop his practice as a nationally-known Neurosurgeon in the United States. He again chose to serve, this time in the U S Air Force, rising to the rank of Colonel as a medical officer prior to relocating to help patients at the Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara. Teaming up with his wife, Peggy, a RN, Dr. Howarth also provided care and support to those most in need internationally through Doctors Without Borders, before retiring at

the age of 75.

His passion for travel and adventure took him all around the world, and this year alone he zestfully enjoyed resorts in Anza Borrego, Scottsdale, and Temecula. Art, music, and literature were equally important interests alongside science and research, and his familiar advice of doing it right the first time was always supported with loving forgiveness and guidance.

Dr. J. C. Howarth would no doubt recognize his most important contribution as the leader of our family: wife Peggy Hughes Howarth, daughters Barbara Howarth Hancey, Jayne Howarth, Emily Howarth, Jennifer Howarth, and sons Joseph C. Howarth, Jr. and John Howarth along with five grandchildren and extended family in Canada. His fierce spirit, sharp wit, brilliant mind, and true love for life will be missed wholeheartedly.

In honor of his lifetime of service and final gift to the medical community, donations may be made to the Loma Linda University Medical School Bodies for Science program.