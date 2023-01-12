HOWELL, Bob

6/13/1941 – 12/14/2022

Surrounded by his family and their deep love, Bob Howell peacefully passed away on December 14, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara. Bob was born June 13, 1941, in Boise, Idaho to S.E. and Mildred Howell. After his father’s unexpected death in 1943, he was fortunate to spend his summers at his grandparents’ farm in southeastern Idaho, where he learned to fly-fish – a passion that grew with each successive year.

Just as he was beginning junior high, Bob and his mother moved to California, and after graduating from high school, Bob took a temporary job while in college. That job caused him to set college aside and begin a career of over 40 years in the pest control industry culminating with his becoming the president of the Pest Control Operators of California. After settling in Santa Barbara in 1971 with his wife, Sally and their young children, Scott and Kathy, he was able to pursue his second passion, golf. He loved spending time with all his family and was so fortunate to have all his grandchildren live nearby from the time they were born.

He and Sally loved their extensive travels – from Nova Scotia to New Zealand and from Switzerland to French Polynesia, taking his golf clubs and fly-fishing rods on most every trip. As a young father, Bob and his family would make many lasting memories during their trips to San Diego for summer vacations; and when the kids were older, they would spend countless extended weekends water skiing at Lake Nacimiento. But the best trips were with Sally, their children and grandchildren to Park City for Christmas, to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone in the summer, and twice to Hawaii – the second time to celebrate Bob and Sally’s 50th wedding anniversary in 2012.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sally, his son, Scott, his daughter, Kathy and her husband, David Bleak, and his grandchildren, Jason Howell, Delaney Howell, Brad Bleak, and Abby Bleak. Private services will be held at a later date. Contributions to Visiting Nurses Association/Serenity House would be welcomed.