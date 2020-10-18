Pets included in Ventura Harbor Village’s celebration

COURTESY PHOTO

Ventura Harbor Village is offering five virtual and in-person ways to celebrate fall and spooky season safely, including the annual HOWL-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, which will be held virtually.

Ventura Harbor Village is offering five virtual and in-person ways to celebrate fall and spooky season safely.

The village will be open Halloween weekend, and invites locals and tourists to visit, show off costumes, enjoy pop up photo ops and wear masks.

The annual HOWL-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest went virtual for 2020.

Photos can be entered online before Oct. 26, and space is limited to the first 100 dogs. Pets are also still encouraged to visit the village over the weekend to enjoy dog treats.

The first 100 participants in the dog costume contest will receive a digital coupon for complimentary pup cream (specially prepared dog ice cream) redeemable at Coastal Cone.

There will be a seasonal selection of treats at the village as well.

Top This Chocolate launched a Halloween Customizable Experience, featuring witches, goblin eyeballs, magic spell sprinkles and sweet tooth necessities.

Coastal Cone now has Underwood Family Farms pumpkin-infused soft serve, along with ghost, bat and witch sundae creations. Visitors after dark will experience full festive decor and hallowed light.

Bloody Mary’s is also available all month long at harbor-side restaurants.

The Ventura Harbor also has The Ultimate Escape Room, with themed rooms including “The Wizard’s Lair,” “We are All Mad Here,” “The Attic” and “Mermaid’s Curse.”

Lost in Socks, Hats Unlimited, Mermaid Gallery and Ventura Swimwear will all be selling festive Halloween ware. Visitors can get colorful hair extensions and Halloween-themed nails at Hair Extensions by Shirley and Frenchies Modern Nail Care.

Finally, Halloween decor can be purchased at Ventura Pottery Gallery, with unique pumpkin pottery pieces, and Lemon & Lei, with Halloween-themed bath bombs.

For more information on the festivities or ways to participate online, visit www.venturaharborvillage.com/.

