HOWLAND, Vaughn A.

in Santa Barbara, California. At his request, no service will be held. Vaughan Howland was born on December 23, 1930, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Frances and Vaughan Howland. Vaughan could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He was fond of sailing, navigation, and skiing. Vaughan married Joyce Lee Howland on June 25,1955. Vaughan and Joyce Lee lived in Albuquerque New Mexico during the time he served in the United State Air Force. Vaughan served with the atomic bomb testing program in the Pacific and Utah flats from 1953 to 1957. He worked many years in the Wethersfield school system as a teacher, principal, and as the Assistant Superintendent of schools. Vaughan was instrumental in implementing title IX in the town of Wethersfield. Upon retirement, Vaughan and Joyce moved to Santa Barbara, California.

aughan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Lee; and daughter, Kim Howland, Joe Sekelsky and granddaughter Tessa Lee of Camas, Washington.