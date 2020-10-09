HOWORTH, Bea

Bea Howorth, longtime business executive, public relations official, educator and La Cumbre Plaza promotion director, passed away September 23 from complications following a 2004 stroke. She leaves behind David Howorth, her husband of over 50 years. Bea was known for her managing and marketing expertise with the EW Hahn Company in establishing La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara in 1967. During her tenure she handled car, boat, aircraft, fashion, music, art, and many other shows and activities. She frequentlly visited the Channel Islands with friends in her six-bed Columbia sloop, and also loved hosting in her Old Spanish Riviera home, where many enjoyed drinking from her unique wine fountain and attending her pool parties. She enjoyed attending Hollywood movie previews, receptions, and meeting cast and crew with her husband David, an Academy member. She spent 30 years in regional, national, and corporate public relations and marketing, and coordinated the opening of Hahn’s Palm Desert Town Center. She was past president, Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce; Palm Springs Women’s Press Club woman of the year. She was raised in New Jersey, received a masters degree in education administration, Pepperdine University, and taught marketing and computer skills at Santa Barbara City College.

She was with Hospice care at VNA, Serenity House. They provided outstanding care; she was comfortable without pain and with dignity.

She leaves behind her husband, David, and many friends and associates.

Her final words to David were, “I love you.”