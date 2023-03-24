Hozier to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA — Award-winning singer/songwriter Hozier has announced his “Unreal Unearth Tour” slated for the fall of 2023 with special guest Madison Cunningham.

The tour will include a performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

Tickets for the ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ go on sale to the public at noon today via AXS.com.

To build excitement before the release of his new album “Unreal Unearth” in late summer, Hozier has released a sneak peak of his album via his new EP, “Eat Your Young,” which features three songs from his forthcoming full-length album. The songs explore Dante’s Inferno and reflect upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

“Eat Your Young” marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album “Wasteland, Baby!,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

For more information, go to sbbowl.com.

— Caleb Beeghly