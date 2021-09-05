HUCKLE, John William

John William Huckle passed away at Serenity House in Santa Barbara on August 25, 2021, from kidney failure. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Glens Falls, New York, to the late William and Eleanor Huckle. His wife of 39 years, Dawn Marie Huckle, preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his brother, Brian Newkirk Huckle, and his daughter, Susan Elizabeth Huckle. A burial service for John will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on September 7th at 1:15 pm.

John graduated from Hudson Falls Central High School in 1960 and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rochester in 1964. He then obtained a law degree from Cornell Law School in Ithaca, NY. After graduating, he joined the Air Force and served at various stations across the country. After falling in love with Santa Barbara, he moved there and opened his own law practice. He met the love of his life, Dawn, there, and they married in 1979. Their daughter, Susan, was born in 1985. They raised her in Santa Maria, CA, and John worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base until he retired in 2003.

John was a devout believer in Jesus Christ and passionately studied the Bible. He was a devoted husband and father who never let the paralysis left by a stroke in 1992 stop him from being a kind, grateful, hopeful, and generous man. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and his church Believer’s International in Santa Barbara.

The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by the caregivers from Home Care Assistance and hospice professionals from Visiting Nurses and Serenity House in John’s last month. Please visit www.wrhsb.com to leave an online memory or condolence. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.