HUDLOW, Donna Shirley

Former Santa Barbara resident, Donna Shirley Hudlow, went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020. She moved to Santa Barbara in the early ’80s with her husband Gary and their two children, Kelly and Darin.

She was born to Loreen and Don in Omaha, NE. The family moved to California when Donna was a toddler. She grew up in Ontario, CA with her younger sister, Pat. She fondly remembered the annual family summer trips to her Aunt and Uncle’s farm in NE.

She was a preschool teacher and artist. She taught preschool at Cathedral Oaks Christian School and at the YMCA, while also serving as Preschool Director. She loved teaching preschoolers and would remark that “4 year-olds were her people.” In her retirement years, she taught Sunday school at Calvary Chapel and attended Jewelry class through Adult Ed at Santa Barbara City College. For a time she sold her jewelry at the Santa Barbara Beach Walk and made pieces by consignment.

She loved anything purple, the beach, traveling, reading, and cooking and camping with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with family, singing, and shopping with her daughter. Donna was known for her personal style, her honesty, and her plum-colored hair.

Her husband of 50 years preceded her to heaven. She desired to have their ashes spread together. When it is safe to travel and gather, the family will meet in California to “reunite” Donna and Gary, and celebrate their lives.