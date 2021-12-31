HUFFORD, Ann Parker

Ann Parker Hufford passed away on Dec 14, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born in Normal, Illinois then raised in San Dimas, Ca. She later met her husband Perry and raised her family in Santa Barbara. In 1988 Ann & Perry moved to Sonora, Ca to retire. Ann loved to play tennis, volleyball, bowling, golf & cards. Ann was an avid sports fan and loved watching both men’s & women’s sports. She is survived by her daughter Nancy of Red Bluff, Ca, son Alan of Sonora, 2 grandchildren & 3

great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife & mother. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.