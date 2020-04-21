HUFFORD, Perry Theodore

Perry Theodore Hufford of Sonora, Ca passed away on April 14, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Perry served his country in the Marines during the Korean War. Perry worked as a General Contractor in Santa Barbara & Goleta until he retired and moved to Sonora in 1988. Perry is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Nancy of Red Bluff, and son Alan of Sonora. He had 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Perry was a wonderful husband and father and even a better human being.