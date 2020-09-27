HUGHEY, Elizabeth Boon

10/3/1925 – 9/10/2020



Elizabeth Boon Hughey died in Santa Barbara on September 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Liz was born in Hartford, Michigan to Peter and Agnes Boon, the eldest of five children. The family later moved to Grand Haven and she attended Nursing school in Grand Rapids, earning her RN degree in 1946. She left the snowy Michigan winters for Florida and loved the sunshine and palm trees. Did private duty in Miami Beach, then on to Dallas, Galveston, and University of Texas Medical School, working in surgery (very little air conditioning in 1947, and surgery had air conditioning). Continued west with RN girlfriends to hospitals in Los Angeles.

On a whim, they went to an Airline Hostess class at night which led to a surprise spot for Liz on Ralph Edwards’ “This Is Your Life” radio show in 1949 and a job with TWA. Went sailing with pilots to the Isthmus on Catalina Island where she met her future husband, J. Benedict Hughey on his Tahiti Ketch, Gay Lady. Thus began years of high-spirited adventures on land and sea with many dear friends. Married in 1952 in their Brentwood home.

After the birth of daughter Lisa in Mexico, they moved to Montecito in 1956 and bought El Fureidis, a house and gardens designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue for Waldron Gillespie in 1906, which Ben called “The Ruins”. Son Boon was born in Santa Barbara two years later. In the 1960’s, they built a house in Acapulco and spent part of each year there while the kids were growing up. When the kids left the nest, Liz and Ben had a house in Southern Arizona where they loved the warm, dry air and peaceful quiet, and enjoyed many long-time friendships. Wherever they gathered, there was always lively dialogue.

In Santa Barbara, Liz was an active supporter of Casa Serena and was honored in 2010 with their “Pillar of Strength” award. She was a devoted mother and friend with a positive outlook and strong faith. Her caring and loving nature will be greatly missed.

Liz will join husband Ben up under the big palm tree in Santa Barbara Cemetery.

A private graveside farewell blessing will be held with family. Please remember her with love.