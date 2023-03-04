HULSEBUSCH, Harald Arno

Harald Hülsebusch passed away in Santa Barbara, California on February 28, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Ovelgönne, Germany on December 2, 1933, to Lili and Heinrich Hülsebusch. He was predeceased by his wife, Wanda, his parents, and two sisters, Inge Kreyssig and Hilke Galaske. He is survived by his brother, Immo (Else) of Rodenkirchen, Germany and two sisters, Siegrid (Horst) Ilchmann of Flensburg, Germany and Edith (Jeff) Frank of Gig Harbor, WA. He also is survived by eleven nieces and nephews and twelve grand nieces and nephews as well as a stepson and stepdaughter.

He had a thirty-five-year career as an engineer on ocean going ships. When he retired, he was a chief engineer on an ocean going tuna clipper.

He called Santa Barbara “home port” beginning in 1961 and settled finally when he retired in 1989. He had his wife, Wanda, built a life together which included many trips throughout the U.S. and Germany visiting family. His love of the sea resulted in many cruises taken to ports throughout the world. His sailboat “Adler” provided twenty years of enjoyment sailing throughout the Channel Islands and coastal waters near Santa Barbara.

He was a proud member of the Santa Barbara Elks Club and the Santa Barbara German Club.

He will be interred at the Santa Barbara Cemetery next to his wife, Wanda, on a hill overlooking the sea.

A private memorial service is planned at a future date.