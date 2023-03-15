HULSEBUSCH, Harald H. A.

Harald H. A. Hulsebusch, after a full and remarkable life of 89 years, passed away at 4:44 PM on February 28, 2023, with his loving stepdaughter, Julia Jane Di Sieno, at his side. He followed his wife, Wanda, who left us in December of 2021. Harald was born in Ovelgonne, Germany on December 2, 1933, to Lili and Heinrich Hulsebusch.

After a 35 year career at sea, as an engineer on ocean going ships, he retired as chief engineer on a tuna clipper. He was a partner in an ambitious and forward thinking lobster fishing venture in which he was also chief engineer on a vessel specially designed to catch, prepare, clean, freeze, and hold the catch. In 1961, he settled in Santa Barbara. Harald invested in local real estate and was, hands down, considered the most generous landlord his tenants ever had, always making sure families were housed safely. He and Wanda had a fabulous life, travelling the world together. His love of the sea continued, and for 20 years, in his sailing yacht, “Eagle”, Harald, first mate Wanda, stepdaughter Julia, and many friends cruised the coastal waters, with many trips to Catalina and the Channel Islands. Harald was a proud member of the Santa Barbara Elks Club, the Santa Barbara German Club, and the Edelweiss Club. In his later years he enjoyed playing the game of Bunco.

After he lost Wanda, the last 14 months of his life were not spent in loneliness. He lived with Julia during most of that time, and she watched over him day and night. They took frequent day trips and dined at Harald’s old haunts and

favorite restaurants.

He is survived by his brother, Immo (Else) of Rodenkirchen, Germany, and his 2 sisters, Siegrid (Horst) Ilchman of Flensburg, Germany, and Edith (Jeff) Frank of Gig Harbor, WA. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 12 grand nieces and nephews, as well as a stepson and stepdaughter.

He will be interred at the Santa Barbara Cemetery next to his wife, Wanda, on a hill overlooking the sea. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 17th. A luncheon will follow at “The Anchor Rose” , 113 Harbor Way, Ste 180 Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

Please make any donations in Harald’s honor to Animal Rescue Team Inc. and the Santa Barbara Elks Club.

Shorty, how lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved. Too dearly loved to be forgotten. See you and Mutti on the other side. Prost!

Love, Julchen