HULSEBUSCH, Wanda

December 23, 1934 – December 23, 2021

Our beautiful Mutti, and wife passed away suddenly but peacefully on December 23, 2021, in our home in Santa Barbara, California. The cause was heart failure.

Wanda was born on December 23, 1934, in Trier Germany along the Mosel River, to Karl and Augusta Stuzer. She grew up surviving World War II. After World War II she began her apprenticeship in cosmetology at the age of 18.

Wanda enjoyed an adventurous life, riding her DKW 200 cc Saduko motorcycle, swimming daily at Trier’s Schaumbad, fencing, and playing tennis.

In 1959, Wanda crossed the Atlantic Ocean heading to New York City. There, she met her first husband Ralph H. Jakob. Together they drove across the USA, heading to California. Ralph and Wanda purchased their first home in beautiful Pismo Beach. Ralph and Wanda married inside a beautiful small chapel in Grover Beach. On August 1, 1960, Ralph and Wanda welcomed their first born, Julia. Six months later they purchased their second home in Santa Barbara. On December 7, 1962, their second child Jeffrey was born.

Wanda enjoyed being a stay at home mother. Her deepest passions were her children, sewing and knitting clothing for her kids, cooking, church, and swimming to the buoys at East Beach. There were also many visits to Solvang, California.

On January 25, 1990, Harald and Wanda married in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. Together, hand-in-hand, they began the most wonderful life traveling the Cape Horn, Alaska, the Mediterranean, Greek Islands, St. Petersburg, Russia, Europe, and Africa. Wanda and Harold also sailed “The Eagle” around the Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Catalina Island with dear friends, Julia, and Angus.

Wanda is survived by her husband, children, relatives across the globe, and many friends.

Sleep in heavenly peace Mutti.

Your loving husband, Julia, Bella, and Jeffrey.