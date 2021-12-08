Human rights session to cover housing

In honor of Human Rights Day on Friday, a Zoom session will address housing as a human right.

The meeting is set for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The program is sponsored by the Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties Chapter of UNA-USA.

The keynote speaker will be Sharon Bryne, a delegate to the Generational Equity Forum — Paris at United Nations.

Ms. Bryne has been working on housing legislation in California for the past several years.

To participate in the program, go to zoom.us/j/3785197792. The meeting ID is 378-519-7792.

— Katherine Zehnder