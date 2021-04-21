Humane society plans scavenger hunt

Santa Barbara Humane Society is celebrating its 134th anniversary with a scavenger hunt.

Supporters are invited to take three photos to submit via email for a drawing for a swag bag prize.

Here’s where contestants need to take the pictures.

Photo No. 1: Historical locations.

Take a photo in front of 1215 Anacapa St., the Santa Barbara location of the humane society’s former thrift shop. If you live closer to Santa Maria, take a photo at 751 Black Road, the humane society’s first official location.

Photo Nos. 2-5:

Choose at least two more of these photos:

— An animal dressed like Kathleen Van Barkaloo Hale, a local supporter whose donation purchased the humane society’s current campus at 5399 Overpass Road in Goleta.

— You or your pet in front of the current Overpass Road campus or at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria.

— You or your pet with a birthday message sign for the shelter animals.

— Your pet dressed for a birthday party or eating birthday treats.

To be eligible, participants must email at least three photos to marketing@sbhumane.org by 11:59 p.m. April 30 and must comment at www.facebook.com/SantaBarbaraHumaneSociety or www.instagram.com/sbsmvhumanesociety.

All photos must be taken by the contestant.

By submitting, participants give permission to Santa Barbara Humane Society to use the images.

— Dave Mason