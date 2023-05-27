Humane society voices support for Santa Barbara Humane

On behalf of Woods Humane Society, I wanted to reach out to express our solidarity and support for Santa Barbara Humane in light of the negative ad we saw in the Santa Barbara Independent last week. Woods believes in fostering a community of cooperation and mutual respect among agencies, as together we can create a stronger and more effective force for change.

As fellow advocates in animal welfare, we understand the dedication, hard work and passion it takes to make a difference in our communities. Let us continue to inspire and uplift one another, and remember that the positive impact we create far outweighs any negative voices or adversities we may encounter.

We wish Santa Barbara Humane strength, resilience, and continued success in your endeavors.

Emily L’Heureux

CEO, Woods Humane Society

San Luis Obispo