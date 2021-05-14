HUMMEL-STREVER, Carlye

12/07/1962 – 02/21/2021



Carlye Hummel-Strever went to sleep in Jesus with her husband Danny close beside.



After having been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer on Valentines Day 2020, her Christ-like character was clearly seen and felt by all throughout the following year.



You may read about her wide influence in the tribute section of her website: Last Generation for Christ.org



Working for many years in the front office of pediatric dentist Dr George Lyman, she calmly and cheerfully greeted every child.



She was a gifted gardener, artist, musician, writer/editor, linguist, theologian and wife extraordinaire.



Carlye was a born again Seventh-day Adventist Christian whose hope is in the second coming of Jesus. 1 Thess. 4: 16,17



She is survived by her husband Danny, mother Romilda (Dave) Davis, sister Lisa, niece Zoelle, nephew Blue, brother-in-law Doug (Claudia) Strever, niece Sarah (Brady) and great-nephews Noah and Zane.



She loved certain colors and if you have apparel with violet, purple or lavender please wear it in honor of Carlye.



Services will be held on the wedding anniversary of Carlye & Danny, Saturday May 15, 2:00 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 425 Arroyo Road, Santa Barbara, Ca 93110.