HUNT, Glenda Lou Hunt

9/27/1940 – 7/27/2020

Glenda Lou Hunt, 79, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 from her battle with cancer. Glenda was born on September 27, 1940 in Success, Arkansas. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Fillmore, California where she spent her youth. She married her husband James (Jim) Henry Hunt in 1955. The couple moved to Buellton in 1959 and went on to raise three children. Glenda’s great loves were cooking, canning, dancing and above all mothering her children, grandchildren and neighborhood children who frequented her home. Some would say her hobby was raising children. For those who are long time residence of Buellton they will remember the Yellow Jacket on Avenue of the Flags where Glenda worked the Breakfast shift for years.

Glenda and Jim enjoyed camping and fishing; often taking their camper across the United States months at a time visiting friends, family and of course their favorite fishing holes. Those who knew Glenda will miss her quick wit and giving spirit. Private services were held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Oak Hill cemetery in Ballard. Glenda was laid to rest with her husband of 49 years, Jim. They will be dancing again in heaven.

Glenda was proceeded in death by her son Gerald Duane Hunt and her husband James (Jim) Henry Hunt. She is survived by her son James Stephen Hunt (Jeanna) of Bakersfield and her daughter Patricia Hunt Hamaker of Buellton.

The true joys of her life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren blessed and enriched her life until her passing. She is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Houser (Jeffrey Williams), Jaime Garner (Mike), Joseph Hunt (Rachel), Evan Hamaker (Katherine), Hunter Hamaker (Hannah), and great-grandchildren: Ethan Garner, Owen Garner, Brayden Houser, Dakota Houser, Lucas Hunt, Alana Hamaker, Kai Hamaker, Bella Eligino, and JJ Eligino. We will miss her greatly; she will forever be in our hearts. Donations can be made in her name to the Cancer Foundation.

