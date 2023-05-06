Hunter Biden meets his match in Arkansas judge

“HUNTER BIDEN & HIS LAWYERS ARE RIPPED INTO BY ARKANSAS JUDGE”

As a father and grandfather, I cannot understand, will never fathom, how Joe Biden would choose to disavow his granddaughter, his own flesh and blood.

Joe’s cold, distant stance speaks volumes about character. About doing the right thing. About caring for people. About caring for family.

And, alas, about caring for our country.

Yet here we have it, a geriatric president who gives not a crap about anything or anyone besides retaining power.

And all the while enjoying an imperial presidency. Seemingly answerable to no one; still hiding out from the media, from answering questions, just as he did during his basement campaign.

What we see instead is a video clip of Joe blustering to a supporter, “No one messes with a Biden.”

Well, someone has.

Her name?

Holly Meyer.

A courageous Arkansas judge weary of Hunter Biden’s typical hocus-pocus “make-it-go-away, daddy” nonsense.

So what’s Joe going to do?

Pardon his son from fathering an adorable little girl?

“Uh, by presidential decree, my genius, artistic son — the smartest person I know — is hereby pardoned from fatherhood. Uh, thank you, no questions, where’s the door outta here?”

Wake up, America.

No woke.

Wake.

Before it’s too late.

“FBI FILE LINKS JOE BIDEN TO ‘CRIMINAL SCHEME’ PER WHISTLEBLOWER”

Cash-for-access, pay-to-play, “money-for-policy-decisions” while vice president.

It comes down to an internal FBI FD-10 form revealed by a whistleblower and this week subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

Tell me it ain’t so, Joe.

No?

No questions allowed?

No answers provided?

Joe Biden is in all likelihood the most corrupt president this country has ever known, protected by federal investigative agencies in command of the facts but unwilling to fulfill their duties.

As George Orwell wrote in “Animal Farm,” “Some animals are more equal than others.”

“DOJ NEAR DECISION ON CHARGING HUNTER BIDEN WITH TAX, GUN CRIMES”

Oh, really?

They’ve only had four years to investigate some very basic and obvious criminal acts.

And it is also four years since the FBI took possession of Hunter’s self-incriminating laptop, which even mainstream narrative media now admits was NOT Russian propaganda as 51 not very intelligent senior intelligence officials claimed it to be.

Speaking of which, two of those officials, former CIA Director James Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, have been called to account this month for their stupidity (or complicity in assisting the Biden campaign) by the House Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Expect a lot of bluster from Mr. Brennan and a load of claptrap from Mr. Clapper.

“RUSSIA THREATENS NUCLEAR RETALIATION AFTER ACCUSING UKRAINE OF TRYING TO ASSASSINATE PUTIN WITH DRONE STRIKES ON KREMLIN”

Nonsense. The Ukrainians did not explode a pair of drones above Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fortress (where he was not even present).

Nor was a NATO country responsible

This act was a “false flag” operation by President Putin and his cronies to cast blame on Ukraine and attempt to “justify” the use of nuclear weapons.

The war on Ukraine is going very poorly for Mr. Putin, on top of which a Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected any day to recapture territory seized by Russia, including Crimea, which Mr. Putin illegally “annexed” (stole) in 2014.

According to reliable sources in the intelligence community, before switching over to their “assassination” propaganda operation, Mr. Putin had been planning to sabotage a nuclear facility inside Russia and blame it on the Ukrainians (and still may).

Part of the plan, because they know their defeat is in the offing, calls for the Russians to request a truce. If Ukraine does not accept one, nuclear weapons would then be acceptable (Mr. Putin rationalizes) — but only if he can make Russians believe that their lives (and his) within the Motherland are at risk. A case of Mr. Putin sipping his own piss — and expecting everyone else to drink it too. As usual.

Only two days before that drone struck, this news item appeared:

“VLADIMIR PUTIN’S ASSASSINATION ‘WILL BRING BLOODBATH BREAK-UP OF RUSSIA INTO MINI-NUCLEAR STATES’: EX-CIA ANALYST”

The analyst? Paul Goble. I know him. And he knows his stuff.

Think of this as the break-up of Yugoslavia on steroids.

As we have written here before: Most intelligence analysts view President Putin’s war on Ukraine as a prelude to the end of not only Mr. Putin but to the Russian Federation. And not because of any NATO strategy but due to Mr. Putin’s self-destructiveness.

“NORDSTROM SHUTS DOWN BOTH STORES IN CRIME-RIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO”

Retailers are deserting San Francisco in droves.

Nordstrom is just the latest to wave bye-bye, on the heels of Whole Foods, Office Depot and Anthropologie.

Oh, add Crate & Barrel, Abercrombie & Fitch, Marshalls, Gap, H&M, Saks and The Disney Store.

It’s simple: When there is no protection from shoplifters and mob raids on merch, time to skedaddle, leave downtown to the proles.

All this is happening right under the noses of inept California Gov. Gavin Gruesome (former San Fran mayor) and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (her district).

Even Larry, Moe and Curly Joe could do a better job running things.

THE PRINCE WHO WENT INTO THE COLD

It is not just the weather that will be less warm for Prince Harry today in London while spectating his dad officially crowned king (and his dreaded stepmother crowned queen), while Meghan remains in Montecito. (Harry is expected to return to our sunny clime within 24 hours of landing in Britain).

Most of Britain’s royals — the heavyweights among them — will be as frosty as the North Pole to wayward Harry (and that’s assuming they have any interaction at all with him).

Meantime…

“RIGHT-WING THINK TANK FILES LAWSUIT DEMANDING PRINCE HARRY’S IMMIGRATION RECORDS”

Who: The Heritage Foundation vs. the Department of Homeland Security.

Where: Federal Court in Washington D.C.

When: Last Monday.

What: The plaintiff wants to know if Harry lied on his immigration forms about the use of illegal drugs, which he admitted in his book “Spare.”

Why: Because if he lied on the forms about illegal drug use, Harry would be eligible for deportation. But if Harry did own up to drug use on these forms, the next question will be, why was he allowed into the U.S.A. when all other foreign-national illegal drug users are not?

For hapless Harry, a no-win situation: Damned if he did, damned if he didn’t.

“WHAT TO MAKE OF THOSE ALARMING RFK JR. POLLS”

Who is alarmed?

Democratic Party commissars.

Why?

A new poll shows that 19% of Democratic voters support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his bid to oust Joe Biden for their party’s nomination.

“There is no time in history,” says RFK Jr., “where the people censoring speech were the good guys.”

And even though anyone with an ounce of brain power now realizes that the COVID-19 vaccine and lockdowns were a sham in which Big Pharma cashed in on a gargantuan scale, the mainstream narrative is still trying to use Mr. Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stance against him.

Even hospitals made out like bandits from COVID.

How so?

Payments to hospitals from our government (your money) included:

— A “free” required PCR test in the emergency room or upon admission for every patient, with government-paid fee to hospital.

– Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

— Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital.

— A 20% “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of remdesivir instead of medicines such as ivermectin.

There’s another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

— More money to the hospital if the cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if the patient did not die directly of COVID-19.

— A COVID-19 diagnosis, which also provides extra payments to coroners.

Ultimately, COVID was all about trying to make us fearful and submissive as the big rip-off unfolded.

Chalk it up to the list of frauds that have been perpetrated against the American people by the powers that be.

WARNING TO ELDERLY FOREIGN RESIDENTS OF MONACO OR ELDERLY PERSONS SEEKING TO RETIRE IN MONACO

We have learned of a new scam, supported by Monaco’s government: Healthy and sagacious widows and widowers are institutionalized at a “care” center as a means of sucking their local bank deposits dry.

When family members arrive in the principality to contest, they are allegedly not allowed to visit their committed/imprisoned relative. They then discover that their relative’s local bank account has allegedly been frozen by the government to “pay” for treatment. If family members make a fuss they are allegedly threatened with arrest, a system fully backed by Monaco’s corrupt judiciary.

But let’s hear how this works directly from our correspondent in the pirate principality:

“Vulnerable people are being put under ‘tutelle’ (guardianship), and the family cannot do anything to remove it.”

Such elderly persons are reportedly picked up — off the street or in their homes — and carted off to the Centre Rainier III.

What then?

“My friend’s mother was put into enforced guardianship,” our correspondent told me. “The ‘guardian’ would not meet my friend and threatened to put the police on her if she tried to access her mother’s apartment. They extract as much money as they can [from the patient’s account] yet deliver very little in return. The mother is poorly fed and stays in her room all day long and is drugged up.

“They drug them to justify holding onto them and to justify extracting more money. They are then told they need to stay there due to ‘cognitive problems,’ which is actually confusion caused by the drugs they are force-fed. When family members ask what the drugs are for, the answer is always ‘anxiety and depression.’

“The ‘guardian’ refuses to meet family members and hides behind legalities and bullies. And there is no right of appeal. The family is also unable to obtain an invoice to justify the amount of money extracted from the patient’s account. This is pure and simple about robbing the elderly — legalized theft.”

Monaco-media.com supports this discovery: “Elderly people in Monaco.” It reports seniors “face illegal dispossessions after Monaco declared them with fake psychological and medical statements as too erratic or too ill to continue to live in their own properties.”

Says that website’s host: “They specifically prey on elderly people without families.”

Wow — the irony.

Just when you thought you had it made in one of the world’s glamor “safe” havens you end up in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

