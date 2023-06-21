Hunter Biden reaches plea deal, Republicans call it ‘slap on the wrist’

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will reportedly plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor tax-related charges.

Court documents made public Tuesday show that Hunter Biden also faces a charge related to possessing a gun while being a drug user. The firearm charge will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement, which means Hunter Biden’s team cut a deal and will likely not see prison time for the gun charge.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Chris Clark, Hunter’s lawyer, told CNBC in a statement. “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement.”

Republicans were quick to blast the deal as a “slap on the wrist.”

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” said House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky. “These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

President Biden has faced ongoing scrutiny over his son’s behavior, in particular an alleged “bribery scheme” where the president and his son both allegedly received millions of dollars from a Ukrainian energy company to stop a corruption investigation. That House inquiry is still ongoing.

Hunter Biden is expected to appear in federal court in Delaware.